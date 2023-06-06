This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Plans have been announced for the annual “School-A-Palooza,” a back-to-school event hosted annually by the Houston School District for its students.

Anyone enrolled locally in preschool through 12th grade is eligible to participate from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10. School starts at Houston on Aug. 21.

To register use this link: bit.ly/3qvNkHi. The deadline is Friday, June 16, due to the need to order necessary school supplies that will be available on event day, which was created to provide Houston families with support before the start of the year in a family-fun event.

To learn more about the event, find additional resources here: https://www.houston.k12.mo.us/page/schoolapalooza

This annual event is made possible with the support of Houston community organizations and businesses.