SOFTBALL
•When: 10 a.m. to noon, June 6-8.
•Where: Carter Field.
•Who: Grades 4-8.
•Cost: $25 (includes t-shirt).
•Contact: Coach Jim Moore at jmoore@houston.k12.mo.us or 417-825-1358.
BOYS BASKETBALL
•When: June 12-14.
•Where: Hiett Gym.
•Cost: $25 (includes t-shirt).
•Age groups: K-2, 9-10 a.m.; grades 3-5, 10-11:15 a.m.; grades 6-8 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.; grades 9-12 1-2:30 p.m..
•Contact: Coach Jim Moore at jmoore@houston.k12.mo.us or 417-825-1358.
VOLLEYBALL
(featuring Trish Knight)
•When: June 12-14.
•Where HHS New Gym.
•Cost: $25 (due on first day of camp).
•Age groups: Grades 3-6, noon-1:30 p.m.; grades 7-8, 1:30-3 p.m.
•Pre-register: https://forms.gle/2JuTbvRn7J3n4zgM8.
MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL
•When: July 10-14.
•Where: Tiger Stadium.
•Cost: Free.
Athletes should wear shorts, T-shirt, football cleats or tennis shoes, and should bring their own water or sports drink.