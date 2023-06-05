SOFTBALL

•When: 10 a.m. to noon, June 6-8.

•Where: Carter Field.

•Who: Grades 4-8.

•Cost: $25 (includes t-shirt).

•Contact: Coach Jim Moore at jmoore@houston.k12.mo.us or 417-825-1358.

BOYS BASKETBALL

•When: June 12-14.

•Where: Hiett Gym.

•Cost: $25 (includes t-shirt).

•Age groups: K-2, 9-10 a.m.; grades 3-5, 10-11:15 a.m.; grades 6-8 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.; grades 9-12 1-2:30 p.m..

•Contact: Coach Jim Moore at jmoore@houston.k12.mo.us or 417-825-1358.

VOLLEYBALL

(featuring Trish Knight)

•When: June 12-14.

•Where HHS New Gym.

•Cost: $25 (due on first day of camp).

•Age groups: Grades 3-6, noon-1:30 p.m.; grades 7-8, 1:30-3 p.m.

•Pre-register: https://forms.gle/2JuTbvRn7J3n4zgM8.

MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL

•When: July 10-14.

•Where: Tiger Stadium.

•Cost: Free.

Athletes should wear shorts, T-shirt, football cleats or tennis shoes, and should bring their own water or sports drink.