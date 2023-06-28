This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

“A town with a great past, and a greater future.”

This motto which used to be displayed proudly on our city’s welcome sign, ignited a spark of anticipation within me every time I saw this sign entering Houston during my younger years. My aspiration is to foster the same spirit of progress and preservation, as we collectively labor to shape the future of Houston.

Over recent months, our city has increased efforts to fulfill its commitments. This involves the completion of ongoing projects, modernization of outdated regulations, enhancing our communication with you – our valued citizens – and implementing strategies for improved fiscal management.

A pivotal shift has been our enhanced utilization of our six city committees, each comprising of three aldermen and the mayor. These groups, gathering at city hall, are fostering collaborative efforts to generate actionable plans for the full council at our monthly meetings. Their in-depth discussions in a less formal environment foster innovation, improve existing strategies and facilitate efficient project completion.

Since April, Houston has witnessed an array of exhilarating developments. Events and projects have rekindled our community’s vitality and we’re ecstatic to observe their progress. Highlights include the successful Emmett Kelly Clown Festival in our downtown area, the groundbreaking for the new fire training facility at the industrial park, planning stages for a state-of-the-art Texas County Library and scouting potential sites for the quadplex baseball fields. The inspiring synergy of diverse minds working toward a shared vision has been truly remarkable.

In our quest for improvement, we are committed to enhancing our communication with Houston residents. To ensure information accessibility, we’ve partnered with TownScreen to install monitors in key public areas. These screens will provide timely updates on events, meeting agendas, budgets and minutes, conveniently viewable at city hall, the utility payment drive-thru, pool house and golf course. We’re also devoted to regular updates on our website and Facebook, and have initiated a collaboration with the Houston Herald for monthly articles to keep you up to date on our city’s progress.

In the fast-paced whirlwind of recent months, our guiding principle remains our vision for the future, encapsulated in our city’s idea of “Houston, The Good Life.” We strive to rekindle the heartwarming community spirit and accentuate the amazing offerings of our beloved city. Witnessing businesses and residents unite and partner toward this goal is profoundly gratifying. Every citizen’s contribution is invaluable in directing Houston toward its full potential.

We invite you to share your thoughts, concerns, or questions with your aldermen or me. Your contributions and voluntary services at the Houston Visitor Center will significantly aid our collective endeavor to propel Houston forward.

You can reach out to the mayor at mayor@houstonmo.org.

Viki Narancich,

Mayor, City of Houston