On the strength of effective offense, stout defense and some successful trick plays, the Houston High School Alumni Football Team posted a 12-6 victory over a squad from Salem, Ark., last Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.

After the two teams took turns turning the ball over on downs in the first quarter and then punting on their first possessions of the second period, Houston broke through before halftime.

The scoring sequence began with 8:46 showing on the clock when Tristan Cooper (Class of 2016) intercepted a pass at the Salem 33-yard line after it had been tipped twice in traffic. After a few running plays that moved the ball just short of the goal line, Houston got on the board on a 1-yard run by Ty Wilkins (Class of 2015) with 6:24 left in the half. An attempted 2-point conversion run failed, but the Alumni Tigers led 6-0.

HHS running back Chance Mitchell (Class of 2020 ) evades a tackle during the first half.

Houston stuck again before halftime thanks to another interception.

This time, Steven Logan (Class of 2016) reeled in the ball at the Houston 39-yard line. On the following offensive play, quarterback Dakota Burchett (Class of 2020) hooked up with Wilkins on a 61-yard pass play to give the Tigers a first down at the Salem 2-yard line.

Harold Lassiter III (Class of 2023) scored moments later on an innovative and well-executed play. With Burchett in the shotgun, Lassiter went in motion from the left tight end spot, took the snap when he got behind the center and busted through the line into the end zone. A 2-point run attempt again failed, but Houston was ahead 12-0 and the score didn’t change before halftime.

The visiting Greyhounds threatened to close the gap early in the fourth quarter, but a sustained drive deep into Houston territory was halted when defensive back Scott Logan (Class of 2016) intercepted a pass at the goal line and returned the ball 13 yards.

After the Tigers were unable to go anywhere on offense, Wilkins punted from the end zone and Salem had the ball at the Houston 33. With 5:01 to go in the game, the Greyhounds cut the deficit to 12-6 on a 10-yard scoring run by quarterback Zach Watson.

Houston linemen Chris Cichon (55, Class of 2021) and Roger Rowles (Class of 1991) team up to sack Salem quarterback Cameron Shavers during the first half.

But after stopping a 2-point conversion run, the Tigers ate up the clock with their ground game and the contest ended with Wilkins taking a knee on the final play.

Houston’s Big Red D compiled 6 interceptions in the game, including 3 by Steven Logan, two by Scott Logan and 1 by Cooper. Houston’s defense also recovered a fumble and recorded multiple sacks. One of the sacks came as the two squads traded possessions early in the first quarter when Chris Cichon (Class of 2021) and Roger Rowles (Class of 1991) teamed up to bring down Watson.

The game was the first in the series to feature a squad from outside Missouri. Proceeds from the contest benefited the Houston Tiger Football Program.