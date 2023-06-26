Phyllis Imogene (Sutton) Wilson was born on July 6, 1939, in Bado, Mo., to Homer and Alta Sutton. She went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 22, 2023, at Willow Care in Willow Springs, Mo., after a short illness. Imogene was a resident of Houston, Mo., for well over 70 years.



Imogene spent her childhood in the Bado area, graduating from Houston High School in 1956. Shortly after high school, Imogene started working for the State of Missouri – Division of Family Services (Houston office) as a secretary/stenographer. Imogene worked in this office from 1956-2001 — a career spanning well over 40 years — taking off a few years in the mid-1970s to spend some time with her family. Imogene made many friends in this office over the years — friendships that she valued and treasured until her death.



Imogene loved her home, her flowers and her front porch, her family and friends, music and her church.

For those entering her home, you quickly grasped her many talents. Walk through the front door and it was straight out of a magazine. The décor was immaculate, the colors perfect and scattered out in the sunroom were the many magazines to pick up a few new home decorating tips.

Imogene extended her talents to friends and family when the barbecue grill fired up, the homemade ice cream churned and everyone gathered on her patio surrounded by pot after pot of flowers. She was the hostess. Everything was perfect. Most recently, Bruce and Imogene had undertaken a job to paint the patio fence. Bruce rolled his eyes and grinned.

And then there was the watering: Bruce would chuckle and shake his head about all the watering required to keep Imogene’s flowers perfect. He liked the resulting palette of colors.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Houston, singing in the church choir for many years as well as teaching Sunday School and volunteering on many committees.



Preceding her in death was the love of her life – and soulmate – her husband of 65 years, Bruce Keith Wilson. Imogene lost him only two weeks ago – a loss that truly broke her heart. She was also predeceased by her parents, Homer and Alta (Coble) Sutton, an older brother, Duane, and a younger brother, Kenneth.



Imogene is survived by two children: a son, Greg who lives in Hartford, Conn., and a daughter, Jennifer and her husband Brian Heriford of Belleville, Ill., and two grandchildren loved so much by her, Austin Heriford and Mackenzie Heriford. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Charlotte Sutton of Houston, Mo., as well as many greatly loved nieces and nephews.



A graveside service is 11 a.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Bado Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to attend. A memorial service to celebrate both Bruce and Imogene’s life will be held at a future date. Arrangements are entrusted to Evans Funeral Home in Houston.



Send an online condolence at evanfh.com.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to First Baptist Church of Houston, Mo., 1241 Hawthorn St., Houston, Mo., 65483 or to Bado Cemetery.

