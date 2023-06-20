Intercounty Electric Cooperative Association will hold its annual meeting Friday, June 23, at Licking’s Old City Park.

Registration runs from 8 to 11 a.m. The business meeting starts at 9 a.m. Entertainment begins at 10 a.m.

Voting is open until 11:30 a.m.

To vote, bring the registration portion (the entire back cover of the June issue of Rural Missouri) in order to pick up a registration gift, a voting card and be entered to win electric credits.

A special 20-page tabloid listing Intercounty customers who are owed funds also is included in this week’s newspaper.