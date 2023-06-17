Jacob Smith recently joined the law firm of Smith & Smith, LLC, located on Main Street in Houston.

Smith, his wife, Annie, and their daughter moved from Illinois to Salem in 2022. He is an Illinois native and graduated from the University of Illinois College of Law in 2017.

In Illinois, Smith was in private practice and focused on a variety of real estate and business matters. He has served in the Illinois Army National Guard since 2010, and continues to serve as a judge advocate in the Judge Advocate General’s (JAG) Corps.

In his spare time, Smith enjoys the outdoors, physical fitness and woodworking.

He joins his father, Sean, at the practice.