“All Together Now – Building a Community with Kindness” is the Texas County Library Summer Reading Program theme this year.

Not only is this a good theme to have children learn about, but I know a few adults in my world that could remember these words as well.

The librarians love to see the kids come into the branches to check out books and participate in our activities and watch the weekly presenters. The presenter/activity schedule is on our website and Facebook page every week through July 20.

For the kids that stick it out to the end, we have some wonderful prizes due to the many terrific sponsors this year. We are still accepting donations for the Summer Reading Program in the form of goods, services, or cash. Contact me for information.

New items to the Houston branch this week include: Psalm 23 Mysteries, “I will Fear No Evil,” “The Shadow of Death,” and “Walk Through the Valley” by Debbie Viguie. Also, “Near Miss” by Stuart Woods, “A Little Ray of Sunshine” by Kristan Higgins, “The Paris Daughter,” and DVDs “Tulsa King: Season One” and Season 5 of “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Ongoing weekly activities at all branches include Saturday chess and LEGO groups. Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Did you know that all Texas County Libraries have fishing poles to loan out? This is courtesy of the Missouri Department of Conservation. As the warmer weather approaches, stop into your local branch and grab one for a day of relaxing fishing.

Please be sure to visit the library website and our Facebook page for dates and activities happening at all Texas County branches.

We provide several services such as copies, faxes, scanning, wi-fi and computers for adults and kids. Library cards are free; you just need to show your ID and proof of your address.

Louise Beasley is director of the Texas County Library system. She can be reached by phone at 417-967-2258 or by email at Texascountylibrary@gmail.com. More information about the four county library branches is available online at texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us.