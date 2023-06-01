The Licking High School baseball team has won the 2023 Missouri State High School Activities Class 3 state championship.

Licking secured the crown with a 3-1 victory over South Callaway in Thursday’s Class 3 Tournament final at Sky Bacon Stadium in Ozark.

LHS players hoist the 2023 Class 3 state championship trophy.

The Wildcats made it to the final by beating Barstow 4-1 in a semifinals matchup on Wednesday. They reached the Final Four by blanking Forsyth 11-0 in a sectionals round game and routing Stockton 11-1 in the quarterfinals.

The Wildcats’ clean run through the postseason began in the 5-team Class 3 District 9 tournament in Houston, where they blanked Liberty 10-0 in the semifinals and topped Houston 6-4 in the final.

Licking finished the season with an overall record of 27-6. The last time the Wildcats played in a state championship game was 1994.