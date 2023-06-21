A man from Licking was involved in an accident that sent one to the hospital Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Roland J. Buchanan, 55, of El Dorado, Kan., was driving his 2021 Harley Davidson northbound on U.S. 63 two miles north of Edgar Springs when he struck a 2007 Buick Lucerne, driven by Devin D. Crews, 18, of Licking, traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned, patrol said.

Buchanan was seriously injured and was transported by ambulance to Phelps Health.

Buchanan’s vehicle suffered extensive damage. Crews’ vehicle suffered minor damage. Both were wearing a safety device.

The accident was investigated by Tpr. E. D. LeBlanc. Assisting was Tpr. J. R. Chronister.