This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Local McDonald’s restaurants will again celebrate area nurses in a big way this summer with the launch of the second-annual McDonald’s Nurse Excellence Awards.

Starting Monday, June 5, community members can nominate excellent nurses in participating communities. The award will honor nurses who exhibit the ultimate dedication to their patients and go above and beyond to ensure our community is taken care of. Nominations will be accepted online through June 19 at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/mcdnurseaward.

10 nominees will be selected for the 2023 McDonald’s Nurse Excellence Award and will receive a $200 gift card on behalf of their local McDonald’s restaurant.

“When we first launched this program last year, it really took off and the community’s response was overwhelming by nominating nurses throughout the area” said local McDonald’s Owner/Operator Andi Hilburn-Vaini. “We are looking forward to another year of honoring our area nurses for all they do.”

This program gives the opportunity for the community to get involved in showcasing thanks and appreciation for the positive impact healthcare workers make. As well as supporting local healthcare, McDonald’s provides extensive support to Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ozarks. Our local healthcare workers and RMHC go hand in hand, local McDonald’s of the Ozark area are proud supporters of both.