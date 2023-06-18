For the first time since the teen program started, a panel of judges crowned two sister queens as Miss Missouri’s Teen and Miss Missouri, both originating from Houston pageants last fall.

Miss Southern Missouri Hayley Leach of St. Louis is the new Miss Missouri. She won the award Saturday in Mexico, Mo. The judges crowned her sister queen, Gracyn Rouse, Miss Southern Missouri’s Teen, as the new Miss Missouri’s Teen on Friday night.

Miss Missouri and her court. From left: Third runner-up, Miss Gateway Halie Hebron; second runner-up, Miss Springfield Route 66 Katie Farr; Miss Missouri Hayley Leach; first runner-up Miss Branson Holly Enowski, and fourth runner-up, Miss Kansas City Georgia Barge. (Photos by JC Productions/Evergreen Creative Company)

After a farewell from the reigning Miss Missouri Clare Marie Kuebler, Leach was announced as the winner. During the competition, she performed a monologue or “HerStory” about the history of Miss America and its importance for women during the talent portion, showcased her style in a strapless teal gown with an art-deco inspired neckline and full-length skirt during the evening gown, and represented her Community Service Initiative, “See the Able, Not the Label” autism awareness.

Leach is a student from the St. Louis School of Law at Washington University where she is studying labor and employment law. She is the daughter of William and Rebecca Leach.

Miss Southern Missouri Hayley Leach of St. Louis is the new Miss Missouri. She earlier won a local pageant.

PRIZES As the new Miss Missouri, Leach received a $14,000 scholarship as well as a prize package that includes an official crown and walnut crown box, a feature article in LO Profile Magazine, a wardrobe courtesy of the Miss Missouri Scholarship Organization as well as The Royal We and Natalie M., a fur jacket and photo cards from the Missouri Trapper’s Association and Fur Arts, Inc., accessories from Melody’s Quality Jewelry, fashion photography from Devine Studios, a talent consultation with Bill Wolfe of Kansas City, and a health and wellness package from area businesses like Merle Norman, Results Fitness and the Mexico Area Family YMCA, an embroidered garment bag and makeup bag from the Miss Branson and Springfield organization, interview and paperwork consultation from the Shelby Ringdahl Collective and couture items from Commanda Couture.

Local pageant coordinators are Shari McCallister and Cassie Carter.