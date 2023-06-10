A Texas County public servant passed way Saturday morning.

Bruce Wilson, 85, who spent a lifetime serving the public, passed away after a short illness at a West Plains hospital.

Mr. Wilson was a 28-year member of the Houston City Council, elected in 1983 and serving until April 2011, when he retired from his Ward II post. Later, he was chosen as city treasurer, a post he held until his passing.

Mr. Wilson served three, four-year terms as Texas County assessor, overseeing taxation records in the largest geographic area in the state. He was elected in 1992 and retired on Sept. 1, 2005.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and under the direction of Evans Funeral Home of Houston.