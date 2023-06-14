Luetta Gail (Erbschloe) Martin of Raymondville, Mo. was born Feb. 3, 1956, in St. Louis, Mo. to William H. Erbschloe and Della Darlene (Rowen) Erbschloe. She passed away June 13, 2023.

Luetta is preceded in death by her husband, Fred Martin; her parents; siblings William (Billy) Erbschloe and Ralph (Tink) Erbschloe; and granddaughter Deanna Jade Martin.

Luetta is survived by her children, Fredrick (Freddy) Martin and wife Paula (Hood) Martin of Licking, Mo., Sherwin Martin and wife Jamie (Ogden) Martin of Raymondville, Mo.; grandchildren, Fredrick (Ricky) Martin and Nicholas (Tiny) Martin; sisters, Nancy Theobald of Ironton, Mo. and Willa Dean (Willie) White and husband Jeffery of Cape Coral, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.

Luetta married Fred Martin on April 6, 1974 in Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. and had two children born to them plus several foster children.

Per Luetta’s wishes, she was cremated with a private family graveside.

Memorial contributions can be made to Friendship Cemetery and dropped off at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

PAID