This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

A South Carolina man has been charged with first-degree arson concerning the Southside Baptist Church in Mountain Grove, authorities said.

James Lee Hopkins III, born in 1994, is facing charges of arson, first degree, and two counts of burglary, second degree, after a mysterious church fire Saturday evening.

A warrant for Hopkins’ arrest was issued out of Wright County Monday, with a $50,000 cash bond.

Hopkins was arrested on Monday, brought before the court and informed of the felony charges.

He informed the court that since he is homeless and does not have ties to the area, he is unable to post bond.

The court did not amend his bond and is seeking incarceration due to the church being a total loss and the endangerment of the lives of responding parties, including Houston and Cabool firefighters.

Firefighters remained on-scene for approximately nine hours before the blaze was extinguished.

A bond hearing will be held at 9 a.m. Monday, June 26.