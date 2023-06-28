One man was killed and two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on south U.S. 63 in Houston.

Houston Police Department Chief Brad Evans said Carl R. Fisher, 75, of Caruthersville, was driving a white 2019 Kia Optima and was killed in the wreck.

The other vehicle involved was a maroon 2019 Hyundai Tucson driven by Russell M. Brown, 50, of Mountain Grove.

Evans said a 16-year-old boy who was a passenger in Fisher’s car sustained critical injuries and was transported to a hospital in Springfield. Brown was also sent to Springfield with moderate to critical injuries, Evans said.

The wreck took place just before 3 p.m. in front of the American Legion Hall, next to Pizza Hut.

Evans said investigation is ongoing.

Fisher’s next of kin have been notified, Evans said.

Assisting were personnel from the Texas County Sheriff’s Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Houston Fire Department.

Texas County Deputy Coroner Brent Honeycutt also responded to the scene.