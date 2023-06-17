Miss Southern Missouri was crowned Friday as Miss Missouri Teen.

Gracyn Rouse of Thayer, who participated in the local pageant, won the title. It was announced in the Missouri Military Academy Gymnasium in Mexico, Mo.

She is the daughter of Adam and Leah Rouse of Thayer and is a high school student at Thayer High School.

Rouse, who performed a vocal for her talent, also received a preliminary overall talent award as well as the rookie talent award. As a titleholder, Rouse advocates for kindness with her Community Service Initiative “Kindness is Key.” For her evening gown, Rouse won a floor-length beaded, royal blue gown with a full train.

As Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen, Rouse will receive a $7,000 scholarship as well as a prize package that includes the official crown, sash, wardrobe allowance, travel allowance, talent consultations and several wardrobe sponsors: The Royal WE, Serendipity and Natalie M.

The top five were:

•First runner-up, Miss Audrain’s Teen Bridget Caldwell of Florissant

•Second runner-up, Miss Kansas City’s Teen Camryn Crist of Moberly

•Third runner-up, Miss Gateway’s Teen Greta Clark of Eureka

•Fourth runner-up, Miss Mid-Missouri’s Teen Josephine Kespohl of Columbia

Next week, Rouse will begin preparations for the Miss America’s Teen competition.

The Miss Missouri Scholarship Organization is one of the largest providers of scholarships to young women in the state. This year, the organization will award $85,000 in scholarships between the Miss and Outstanding Teen programs.

Miss St. Louis County’s Teen Gianna Westlund of Houston (left) was named in the top 15. She is the daughter of Cindy Westlund. For her talent, she performs a vocal. Her Community Service Initiative is “Be Brave,You’re Beautiful.”