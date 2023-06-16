A preliminary winner representing a pageant organized locally was named Thursday night at Missouri Military Academy in Mexico, Mo. It was the final night of preliminary competition.

Members of the crown group competed in the talent and the health and fitness portions of the competition. For the second night in a row, the judges selected the same winner as the rookie talent and overall talent winner, Miss Southern Missouri’s Teen Gracyn Rouse who had a vocal performance as her talent. She was originally crowned locally. The teen director is Cassie Carter.

Rouse performed “That’s Life” by Frank Sinatra.

She is the daughter of Adam and Leah Rouse of Thayer. She is a student at Thayer High School.

After being crowned Friday night, the new Miss Missouri’ s Teen will immediately begin preparations to compete on the national stage.

The Miss Missouri Scholarship Organization is one of the largest providers of scholarships to young women in the state. This year, the organization will award $85,000 in scholarships between the Miss and Outstanding Teen programs.

Anna Hall is a finalist for the “digital strategist award” that goes to a teen who has been active in her social media throughout her title reign and spreading the message of her “Community Service initiative.

Anna Hall, second from right.

Her’s is “Project Wallflower,” which focuses on self-esteem. Hall also participated in the local pageant. She is the daughter of Scott and Melissa Hall of Hollister.