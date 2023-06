A Cabool man was involved in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Hwy. 60, three miles east of Winona.

Theodore Purvis, 60, was driving his 2022 Harley Davidson eastbound when he struck a deer in the roadway and overturned, authorities said.

Purvis suffered moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains.

Purvis’ vehicle was totaled. He was wearing a safety device.

The accident was investigated by Cpl. D. E. Rogers. Assisting was Tpr. J. J. Smith.