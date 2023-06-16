A man from Caulfield, Mo. was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning, authorities said.

Larry D. Morris, 80, was driving his 2003 Harley Davidson westbound on Highway 160 eight miles west of West Plains when he attempted to overtake another vehicle, patrol said.

Morris struck the 2018 Chevrolet driven by Brendan M. Hawkins, 36, of Homer, Ga.

Hawkins suffered no reported injuries. Morris suffered serious injuries and was transported by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital, Springfield.

Hawkins’ vehicle suffered moderate damage, Morris’ was totaled. Morris was wearing a safety device, Hawkins was not.

The accident was investigated by Cpl. J. D. Wheeler.