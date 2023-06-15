A man from Mountain Grove was arrested Thursday morning by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Christopher T. Brown, 28, was arrested on a felony warrant for probation violation.
The patrol said he was taken to the Shannon County Jail on bond.
Click here to read our print edition online!
A man from Mountain Grove was arrested Thursday morning by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Christopher T. Brown, 28, was arrested on a felony warrant for probation violation.
The patrol said he was taken to the Shannon County Jail on bond.