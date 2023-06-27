Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP) has been approved by the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) to offer men’s baseball beginning with the 2024 fall semester.

The team will compete at the NJCAA Division I level. Approximately 40 student-athletes will fill the roster and compete annually during the spring. The team also will take part in off-season games during the fall.

“It’s a great time to be a Grizzly!” said athletic director Rusty Laverentz. “I’m extremely excited to announce that MSU-WP will be adding baseball to our athletics department and the community in the fall of 2024. This will give more opportunities for high school players in the area to continue their playing career at the collegiate level and possibly move on to a four-year program.”

Laverentz said the search for a coach will begin immediately. The hope is to begin interviewing potential coaching candidates in early July and hire a candidate by the end of July or first part of August. This will give the new coach a year to recruit student-athletes, raise funds for the program and meet area supporters, he explained.

“Being a former college baseball player, this program is close to me,” Laverentz said. “My playing days were some of the best days of my life. I cannot thank the people who have donated to Grizzly athletics to make this dream a reality enough.”

To help get the program off the ground, officials with MSU-WP’s university advancement office joined Laverentz in raising funds through the “Grizzly Baseball Lead-Off Club.” More than 50 area business and individuals joined the effort, which was spearheaded by a committee consisting of local residents Jerry Hall, Robbie Crites and Dennis Willard.

Former MSU baseball head coach and Athletic Director Bill Rowe and West Plains native and former Texas Christian University baseball head coach Lance Brown also assisted with the effort.

“As we look to the future of Grizzly Athletics, it’s clear that our community is excited and committed to helping us achieve new opportunities for area students to engage and connect outside of the classroom,” said Rachel Peterson, director of development and annual giving. “Many businesses and individuals helped to make this dream a reality. I’d especially like to thank the ‘Lead Off Club’ members and our outstanding baseball startup committee – Jerry Hall, Robbie Crites and Dennis Willard. It’s also been wonderful to have the support of individuals like Bill Rowe and Lance Brown. These two legendary coaches have helped us spread the word across the state, as well as the country, and people are excited!”

One of those excited about the news is current MSU baseball head coach Keith Guttin.

“It’s great to see an institution like MSU-WP add the sport of baseball,” Guttin said. “There are quality players in the state of Missouri, and it’s good to see a school add the sport to give those student athletes more opportunities to play. I think it’s going to be a great addition to West Plains.”

Laverentz said he is seeing excitement in the community for the new program.

“The feeling I’m getting from community members has all been positive,” he said. “They’re excited about this program coming to life.”

Members of the Grizzly Booster Club are just as excited by the news, too, said Sonny Smith, president of the club’s executive committee.

“It is an exciting time to be a Grizzly!” Smith said. “The addition of men’s baseball is now officially starting in the 2024- 2025 season, and on behalf of the Grizzly Booster Club and members of the board I want to say thank you to everyone in the community for their tremendous support.”

“We are at the starting point and have many things to do before the team is on campus, but we’re working on that now,” Laverentz said. “We’re going to do things the right way and make it a program that represents the university and community in a positive way – one they can be proud of.”

It’s not too late to join the Grizzly Baseball Lead-Off Club or to show your support for the student-athletes by establishing a scholarship. Those wishing to do so may call the MSU-WP university advancement office at 417-255-7240 or email WPAdvancement@MissouriState.edu for more information.

For more information about the new Grizzly baseball team, contact Laverentz at 417-255-7990. For more information about Grizzly athletics, visit MSUWPGrizzlies.com.