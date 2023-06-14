Thanks to the generosity of many, a Texas County museum dedicated to the history and culture of the Big Piney River is making progress, says the organizer of the project.

Floor joists are being completed. Cedar timber is at a sawmill that will wrap the building. Preparations for utilities are underway with a rural water district and rural electric cooperative.

“Everyone has just been so great,” said Larry Dablemont, a Bolivar resident who grew up at Houston and is the driving force behind the project that is on the east side of U.S. 63 south of Houston and near Durham Road. As a child, Dablemont grew up on the river and later became an outdoors writer.

Dablemont said he’s targeted spring for opening.

Several persons are on site this week accomplishing various jobs. Stacked up on one side of the tract was lumber saved from historic structures in the county. That was donated by Joseph Neal, who operates a business that specializes in dismantling old structures and often relocating them. Most of the lumber was 2 x 6s and 2 x 8s.

To contact Dablemont with questions or offers of support, email lightinridge47@gmail.com or call 417-777-5227.