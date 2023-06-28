As I wrote about several years ago, there’s really no accounting for taste.

Different people like different things, which applies to food, clothing, music, vehicles and an endless list of other stuff. It’s always been that way and always will be, and there will never be some sort of scientific explanation.

Taste just varies, and that’s all there is to it.

But after I was recently discussing this subject with a friend recently, it occurred to me that the taste phenomenon can also be applied to politics, and the way politicians sometimes portray right and wrong in daily living.

Think about it: How many times have you heard a politician promoting or defending something you think is entirely erroneous or bad, or even downright vile and wicked? And when you hear it, you’re not only offended or disgusted, you also just can’t believe anyone would support something like that.

I think it’s safe to say you’re probably experiencing that kind of feeling more now than ever. I know I am.

I really don’t understand how people can support some of the nonsensical ideas and ideals that are raining down like confetti at a celebration these days.

Like New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and his administration suing three school districts that have a policy stating that parents should be advised if and when their children show signs of changing their gender identity. That’s right; while it seems to me to be obvious that a parent should be told when their kid is considering making a life-changing decision, Murphy and Company want to make sure they’re kept in the dark when it comes to their kids making what is arguably the most monumental choice anyone of any age could possibly make.

I can’t relate. Just like I can’t relate to someone wanting to eat snails.

To reiterate, Murphy isn’t just being an advocate for consuming anchovies, wearing a veil or something of that nature, he’s pushing the idea that a mother and/or father should not be allowed to be aware when their child is on the verge of delving into something as significant as sexual identity.

Are you kidding me? Having a taste for that kind of secrecy and deception is something I literally can’t understand, and I simply can’t believe someone could even consider supporting such madness.

Therein lies the taste factor. This guy (and way too many other people) actually believe it’s OK for a kid (even minor-aged mind you) to have the ability to independently make his or her own decisions, no matter what the matter being decided upon is.

Honestly, I can’t comprehend how anyone could think that way. And I feel like only a rebellious, arrogant and sadistic attitude could result in a mentality that embraces such covert and heartless action.

But that’s just my taste. I believe parents (or guardians, which is of course common nowadays) should have full authority in their children’s lives and should be offered comprehensive support in that regard rather than face opposition from someone who thinks they have a right to ruthlessly conceal vital information. I believe parents and guardians should be provided the means to gain as much knowledge as possible regarding their kids’ thoughts, feelings and actions, and shouldn’t be viewed as an adversary in the raising of their offspring.

And I’m pretty sure I’m far from alone, although the folks with the opposite taste in this subject seem to get more time and space in mainstream media coverage.

I don’t like that, either, but I guess some people do because it aligns with their taste.

Doug Davison is a writer, photographer and newsroom assistant for the Houston Herald. Email: ddavison@houstonherald.com.