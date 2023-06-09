Nora Jean Campbell, 64, of Ocklawaha, Fla., passed away on June 6, 2023.

She was born in St. Louis, Mo., in 1958 to Lester and Olive Brannam and grew up in Houston, Mo. She married Gerald Kirk Campbell on Nov. 17, 1978, They had two children Luke and April.

She worked as a clerk for many years at Texas County Courthouse in Houston, Mo. She moved to Florida in 2000 for warmer weather. She loved spending time birdwatching and being with family. She is survived by her son Gerald Luke Campbell of Apopka, Fla., and daughter April LaPorta of Silver Springs, Fla.; sisters, Debbie Cooper of Houston, Mo., Kathy Nunnally of Imperial, Mo., and Anita Matthews of Plato, Mo; and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, sister Leslie Brannam and parents.

