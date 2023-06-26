A man from Willow Springs was injured in a one-vehicle crash Monday morning, authorities said.

Jerod W. Smith, 29, was driving his 2019 Kawasaki Vulcan eastbound on Highway P four miles west of Pomona when he struck a deer, the vehicle overturned and he was ejected, patrol said.

Smith suffered moderate injuries and was transported by private vehicle to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains.

Smith’s vehicle suffered extensive damage. He was wearing a safety device.

The accident was investigated by Tpr. T. D. Pond.