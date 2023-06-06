The Southern Ozarks Community Orchestra will perform 7 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Star Theatre in Houston. Several members are from Texas County, including director Jodie Forbes.

The program — “From Beethoven to Elvis (and Everything in Between).”

Tickets are $8 for adults and children under 12 are admitted free.

The orchestra was formed 14 years and features 30 area musicians of all ages. Members also include several local high school directors. Forbes is retired music teachers. Typically, the group performs four concerts per year.

Organizers said the music selections include something for everyone: Jazz, Latin, folk, classical, Broadway and rock and roll. Classic music lovers will enjoy Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6 “Pastoral” and “Academic Festival Overture” by Brahms. A medley of songs from “Fiddler on the Roof” will please Broadway fans and jazz fans will be treated to “The Ozark Blues” by Constance Moon, the creator of the West Plains Symphony which later became the Southern Ozarks Community Orchestra. “Cumberland Cross” is a folk genre piece written by Carol Strommen. There are several other numbers, “A Tribute to the King,” that is a medley of the music of Elvis Presley.

The Southern Ozarks Community Orchestra is sponsored by the Willow Springs Arts Council. For more information on the orchestra and the arts council, go to www.willowspringsartscouncil.org. or “like” Southern Ozarks Community Orchestra and the Willow Springs Arts Council on Facebook.