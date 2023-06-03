Let your creativity flow like the Alley Spring itself. Ozark National Scenic Riverways will host an “Art in the Park” evening at Alley Spring from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m on Saturday, June 10. This event is free and open to the public.

Professional and aspiring artists are invited to paint, draw, sculpt or photograph during this open-air event on the bank of Alley Spring. What better setting for inspiration than the picturesque Alley Mill? All visitors are welcome to walk among the artists and see their creations. In addition, parents are encouraged to bring their kids for special art projects. A variety of art supplies and project options will be available. Bring your creative energy, a chair or blanket, and any special art projects you’d like to display.

Art has been part of the history of national parks since the 1870s, when painters began capturing majestic Western landscapes. Through their awe-inspiring works, the public came to see these special places in America for the first time. The works captured the imagination and spurred citizens to preserve these lands for future generations. Today, art continues to thrive in our national parks, and you can be a part of it.

Alley Spring is located five miles west of Eminence, on Highway 106. For more information, call (573) 226-3945, visit the park’s Facebook page, or visit our website at www.nps.gov/ozar.

Ozark National Scenic Riverways preserves the free-flowing Current and Jacks Fork rivers, the surrounding natural resources, and the unique cultural heritage of the Ozark people. For more information visit, www.nps.gov/ozar or call 573-323-4236.