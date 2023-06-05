Ozarks Pet Rescue is a non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating animals in need throughout the Missouri Ozarks area. As a licensed and recognized 501(c)(3) charitable organization, it strives to make a difference in the lives of countless animals that have been abandoned, abused, or neglected. With a mission to provide these animals with a second chance at a loving home, Ozarks Pet Rescue relies on the generosity of the community to support their cause.

For those looking to contribute to this noble endeavor, Ozarks Pet Rescue welcomes donations in any amount. These contributions are crucial to ensuring the well-being of the animals under their care. Whether it’s funding for medical treatment, food supplies, or transportation needs, every dollar donated goes directly toward the betterment of the rescued animals.

To make a donation, simply visit their Facebook page, where you will find information on how to contribute. In addition to financial assistance, Ozarks Pet Rescue also relies on compassionate individuals who are willing to foster animals until they find their forever homes. Foster families play a vital role in providing the animals a safe and nurturing environment during their transition.

The organization covers all the necessary expenses, including food, veterinary care, and supplies, making it easier for volunteers to open their homes and hearts. If you are interested in becoming a foster parent, please visit their Facebook page to access the foster application.

Ozarks Pet Rescue emphasizes that it is an animal rescue, not a shelter. While both serve the purpose of helping animals in need, there are notable differences between the two. Animal shelters often operate as temporary holding facilities, while animal rescues focus on rehabilitating and rehoming animals. By clarifying this distinction, Ozarks Pet Rescue seeks to raise awareness about its specific mission and the comprehensive care they provide to the animals in its custody.

With their intake location in West Plains, Ozarks Pet Rescue’s services extend throughout the Missouri Ozarks region. They are committed to reaching every corner of the area to rescue animals from dire situations and give them a chance at a brighter future. To get in touch with the organization, you can email them at opr@ozarkspetrescue.org.

Ozarks Pet Rescue is a licensed rescue organization recognized by the Missouri Department of Agriculture. This accreditation ensures that they adhere to strict standards of care and ethical practices. By meeting these requirements, Ozarks Pet Rescue demonstrates its commitment to professionalism and animal welfare.

If you are passionate about making a positive impact on the lives of animals in need, consider supporting Ozarks Pet Rescue. Whether through donations or fostering, every contribution goes a long way in helping these animals find happiness and security. Together, we can create a brighter future for the animals of the Missouri Ozarks area.

For more information, to make a donation, or to apply to become a foster parent, visit Ozarks Pet Rescue’s Facebook page or contact them at 417-372-9820.