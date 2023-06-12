This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

A local business has announced plans to host the sixth annual Independence Day Parade in Houston on July 1.

West Plains Bank and Trust Co. is organizing this year’s event in downtown Houston.

Organizations and persons wanting to participate can visit the Houston branch on South Sam Houston Blvd., email houstontellers@westplainsbank.com or call 417-505-5110.

The parade lineup is 3:30 p.m. The parade starts at 4 p.m.

Members of Houston American Legion Post 41 will serve “freedom dogs” beginning at 2 p.m. at the Lone Star Plaza.