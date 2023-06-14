To many Americans, dogs and cats are more than pets, they’re beloved family members.

So it stands to reason that the death of a pet can create a difficult situation for many people.

Enter long-time Houston residents Justin and Cameron Brown and their business, Ozarks Pet Cremations.

“Pets are just like kids to many people,” Justin said. “When they pass away, it’s a tough time for many people and we want to ensure they have as good of an experience as possible.”

Justin Brown, 34, is a former high school cross country state champion and accomplished basketball player who is currently head coach of the Houston School District’s cross country program. He also works for Evans Funeral Home in Houston – which was for many years owned by his family – and earned a bachelor’s degree in mortuary science from Arapahoe Community College in Littleton, Colo.

Ozarks Pet Cremations co-owner Justin Brown deals with pet ashes in a specially-designed processing machine.

While they receives business from several area veterinarians, the Browns put a lot of focus on assisting private parties. After opening on Jan. 6, Ozarks Pet Cremations has already handled about 100 private cremations (mostly dogs and coats, but also a rabbit and even a possum).

“We want to be personable,” Justin said. “We want people to feel good about working with us.”

The cremation machine the Browns use is made in the U.S. and comes from Orlando, Fla. It is fueled by propane and reaches a temperature of 1,600 degrees Fahrenheit.

The pet cremation machine at Ozarks Pet Cremations.

“It’s basically a smaller version of the machine we use at the funeral home,” Brown said. “Having lots of experience with that machine has been very helpful here.”

Ozarks Pet Cremations offers several types of ash containers and urns (including wooden urns made by local woodworker Harold Mitchell and wooden boxes crafted by area Amish people), as well as a variety of keepsakes that incorporate pet ash and hair. There are also multiple options for pet cremation that are priced accordingly, and animals’ weights figure into costs.

Ozarks Pet Cremations offers specially-made urns and Amish-made boxes for ashes, as well as other items that incorporate ashes and hair.

All customers receive ink paw prints and some hair.

“There’s a lot that goes into the whole process,” Justin said.

While Cameron creates many of the keepsakes, Justin’s father, Shawn Brown, does laser engraving and helps with cremations and other tasks.

“Everything is custom made,” Justin said, “and no two items are alike.”

Ozarks Pet Cremations is located at 860 W. Highway 17 in Houston. The business will soon have an online presence, and Justin Brown said customers will be able to post photos, videos and obituary-style information, similarly to funeral home sites.

Ozarks Pet Cremations on West Highway 17 in Houston.

For more information, call 417-259-1112 or email ozarkspetcremations@gmail.com.

“There’s an old saying: Treat people like people, not numbers,” Justin said. “We understand that, and that’s a big thing in a small community. People want to feel like they’re being treated special, and that’s what we want to do here.

“We want them to leave with a bit of a smile, and to know we did our job helping them get through a tough time.”