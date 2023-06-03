This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The 38th annual Licking Chamber of Commerce Rodeo concludes a two-night run at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 3.

Gates open at 5:30.

Stock contractor is Outlaw/5J Rodeo Company, barrel man is Josh Foster, announcer is Chris Pyle, speciality act is BS Mini Buckers and a new event is ranch bronc riding.

There is “Mutton Bustin” for ages 8 and under and less than 55 pounds. It is 6:15 each evening. Sign up is 5:30 to 6 p.m.

Here is the schedule:

Saturday, June 3

It is Pink Night. A calf scramble is planned for those ages 6-11. A large screen TV will be given away.

A rodeo parade is 2 p.m. Saturday in downtown Licking. Food and craft vendors and entertainment is 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Tickets are available. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 6-11. Persons can purchase tickets at Licking City Hall and J.L. Friend Lumber Co.