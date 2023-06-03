"Mutton Bustin'" is a fast and furious competition featuring little kids attempting to ride sheep. It has for years been a source of entertainment at the annual Licking rodeo

This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The 38th annual Licking Chamber of Commerce Rodeo concludes a two-night run at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 3.

Gates open at 5:30.

Stock contractor is Outlaw/5J Rodeo Company, barrel man is Josh Foster, announcer is Chris Pyle, speciality act is BS Mini Buckers and a new event is ranch bronc riding.

There is “Mutton Bustin” for ages 8 and under and less than 55 pounds. It is 6:15 each evening. Sign up is 5:30 to 6 p.m.

Here is the schedule:

Saturday, June 3

It is Pink Night. A calf scramble is planned for those ages 6-11. A large screen TV will be given away.

A rodeo parade is 2 p.m. Saturday in downtown Licking. Food and craft vendors and entertainment is 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Tickets are available. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 6-11. Persons can purchase tickets at Licking City Hall and J.L. Friend Lumber Co.

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply