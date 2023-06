A Pomona man was taken to the Howell County Jail after his arrest Wednesday morning, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Stormy R. Donaldson, 27, was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated (prior offender), speeding, failure to register motor vehicle, window tint, driving while revoked and no insurance, patrol said.

He was held in the Howell County Jail before his release, the state patrol said.