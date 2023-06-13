This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

A boil water advisory is in effect for a portion of Texas County PWSD #3.

The affected area includes South Highway 17 between Houston city limits and Indian Creek Road. The area also includes Lilly Road, Ridge Road and Johnson Branch Road.

Low water pressure resulted due to a break in the main line. The order will remain in effect until sample results indicate that no bacterial contamination is present.

For more information please call the office at 417-967-2129 or DNR Public Drinking Water Branch at 573-751-5331

Earlier today:

PWSD #3 has a water leak that is being repaired. Expect water disruption today.

The district serves an area east, south and west of Houston.

Customers within the city of Houston are not affected.