A Raymondville man is in the Camden County Jail after his arrest Saturday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Clinton H. Walker, 51, was arrested on a Cass County misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on a radar detector charge, a Lafayette County misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on a non-moving traffic violation and failing to equipment a motor vehicle with a fire extinguisher.

He is held in the Camden County Jail, the state patrol said.