Robert Gmeinder passed away on June 20, 2023, at the age of 80. He was born on Sept. 21, 1942, to Robert and Alvina (Hendrickson) Gmeinder in Chicago, Ill.



Robert entered the military air force at the age of 17, where he finished his high school education. He served overseas from September 1959 to October 1965.



Robert was a resident of Houston from December 2005 until his death. He was a member of the Eagles Club, Fraternal Order of FOE 3911. He was also a member of the Operating Engineers Local 150 out of Chicago, Ill.



Robert was proceeded in death by his parents, Robert and Alvina.



He is survived by his sister, Dorothy Ogden; Children, Colleen Therese Turner, Challyn Ann Gmeinder, Paul Francis Gmeinder, Daniel John Gmeinder, Anne Marie Hayne, and Cindy Bernal; Grandchildren, Danielle Marie Williams, Robert John Turner, Dana Lynn Halligan, and Amanda Rogers; Great-grandchildren, Athena Marie Ruiz, Icellus Ruiz, Kayden Ruiz, Kennedee Ellen Turner, Adalyn Rain Turner, and Harper Ann River Turner.



