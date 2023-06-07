Sales taxes collected in Texas County is finished up for May, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue.

A use tax from out-of-state orders totaled $54,880 for the month. That was up $10,789.67 from the same period a year ago. For the year, $310,205.92 has been collected. That’s up $66,362.80 from a year ago.

Retailers collect three half-cent sales taxes. Each totaled $116,861 for the month, an increase of $7,664 for the month compared to last year. For the year, each totals $568,752.48, an increase of $25,370.51 from the same period last year.

A three-eighths cent sales tax earmarked for law enforcement totaled $79,100.80 for May and $375,147.53 for 2023. Collections began Oct. 1, 2022.