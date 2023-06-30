This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Due to severe drought conditions and high fire danger, the Houston fireworks show Saturday, July 1 is being postponed.

It will be rescheduled as soon as possible after a sufficient amount of rainfall, authorities say.

The city asks that citizens do not conduct any outside burning during these drought conditions, until further notice. If you choose to light a fire and it becomes out of control, you are 100% responsible for all damages to other citizens’ property, authorities say.

The City of Houston does not allow fireworks to be set off inside the city.