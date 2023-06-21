A registered sex offender in Arkansas was arrested after he was found living at a Licking nursing home, Licking police said Wednesday evening.

It was reported Tuesday that Carey Atwood, 69, had been residing at Hickory Manor nursing home since March 9, 2023. Atwood had failed to register in Missouri as a sex offender, said Police Chief Pat Burton.

After an investigation, Atwood was verified as a Level 4 Offender – Sexual Dangerous Person in Arkansas, which stemmed from a conviction on Feb. 27, 2003, on a charge of sexual assault – second degree in Baxter County Circuit Court, Mountain Home, Ark. It also was learned that Atwood had not registered with the Texas County Sheriff’s Department as a sex offender, as required.

Formal charges are sought from the Texas County prosecutor’s office on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender – underlying offense felony involving child less than 14, class D felony.