Shirley June Goldsmith was born on June 17, 1938 in Plato, Mo. to Wm Jess Wallace and Edna Ann (Pearcy) Wallace. She went to be with Jesus on June 1, 2023 in Bay City, Mich.

June grew up in the Plato/Roby community and attended Plato schools. June married her high school sweetheart, Edwin Goldsmith, on April 26, 1957. They resided first in Plato and then moved to Houston. June worked at Rawlings hand sewing baseballs and then at H.D. Lee making many friends at both factories. June was a member of the First Baptist Church of Houston.

June was always ready for a road trip and a visit to her grandchildren. She also enjoyed having her grandchildren in Missouri during the summers where they had many adventures. She was immensely proud of them, and they always brought a special sparkle to her eye. A good yard sale or auction made her happy and she loved her collecting.

June was gracious and generous, always helping others. She will be deeply missed.

June is survived by her husband, Edwin; daughter, Lisa (Brett) Quencer of Midland, Mich.; granddaughter, Alyssa (Jimmy) Stiving of Philadelphia, Pa. and grandson, Chase (Jessica) Quencer of Midland, Mich. She is also survived by a very special great-granddaughter, Amelia Stiving of Philadelphia, Pa. June eagerly awaited Amelia’s arrival and was able to meet and hold her – a memory that will always be cherished.

Burial is in Mt. Pisgah cemetery, Plato, Mo. Memorial contributions may be sent to Mt. Pisgah Cemetery.

