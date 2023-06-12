A man traveled through Texas and Wright counties Sunday morning at a high rate of speed is held after his arrest.

Troopers along U.S. 60 said the driver, Caleb Blake, 22, of Altamonte Springs, Fla., is charged with felony Missouri State Highway Patrol charges of second-degree assault and resisting arrest/detention and stopped by fleeing and misdemeanor patrol charges of exceeding the posted speed limit by 26 miles per hour, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner causing an accident, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle sounding siren and displaying red and blue lights and failing to stop at a stop sign. He was taken to the Wright County Jail and held pending formal charges.

Officers made the arrest near Highway 95 and U.S. 60. At one point the man was reportedly spotted traveling at 145 miles per hour.