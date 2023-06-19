State Rep. Bennie Cook will hold four mobile offices in Texas County next week.

The schedule:

Cabool: 9 – 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, at Cabool City Hall (618 Main St. in Cabool).

Houston: 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, June 28, at Houston City Hall (601 South Grand Ave.).

Summersville: 9 – 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, at Summersville City Hall (195 Rogers Ave.).

Raymondville: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, at the Village of Raymondville Community Room (209 E. Highway B).

Cook (R-Houston) plans to hold mobile office events across the district to meet with constituents to assist them with issues, questions or concerns they might have with the state government. Additional mobile office events will be scheduled in Howell, Wright and Phelps counties.

For more information about the events, call Representative Cook’s Office of Constituent Services at 573-751-2264.