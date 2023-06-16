Steven Lee Kessler, 59, the son of Bob Kessler and Cleo Clanton Kessler, was born March 29, 1964, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo. He passed away June 7, 2023.

He was married to Erica Bieller on Oct. 23, 1999. They had two children, Nicholas Schoen and Bella Kessler.

Mr. Kessler grew up in Springfield, Mo., and attended Glendale High School. After high school he completed his carpentry apprenticeship and was a union carpenter until retirement. He was a member of the Union Carpenters for 41 years. He was also a member of United Lodge #5, the Greene County Shrine Club and the ABA Cruisers before moving to Houston, Mo.

One of his favorite pastimes was woodworking. He loved building all kinds of things, from his deer stands to his family home. He could also be found in the kitchen as he loved to cook.

He loved fishing, camping, kayaking on the river or boating on the lake with family and friends. His favorite time of the year was mid-November for deer season. He never missed a dear season since he was 16 years old. He loved his time in the woods, especially with his brother, Art.

Mr. Kessler was preceded in death by his father, Bob Kessler; his mother, Cleo Kessler; and a niece.

Surviving are his wife, Erica Kessler and their daughter, Bella; a son, Nicholas Schoen; two brothers, Art Kessler and David Kessler; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and other family members

Funeral services were noon, Thursday, June 15, 2023, at the Second Baptist Church in Springfield with Pastor Jackie Cooper officiating. Interment was in the Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Springfield. Services were under the care of Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville, and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net