Now that the kickoffs have taken place at all Texas County Library branches, let the Summer Reading Program begin!

“All together now: Building a community with kindness” is the perfect theme for this year’s program and all branches have plenty of new books for kids to choose from. Deadline for signing up children 3-12 years of age is Thursday, June 8.

Summer Reading presentation days at all branches are Thursdays through July 20. The schedule is listed on our website calendar, Facebook and also at your local branch. It’s going to be a great time for all!

All branches welcome donations for the Summer Reading Program in the form of goods, services or cash. Contact Director Louise Beasley for information.

New items to the Houston branch this week:

•DVDs: “80 for Brady,” “Yellowstone Season 5, Part 1” and “Ant Man and the Wasp-Quantumania.”

•Adult Novels: “Bad Summer People” by Emma Rosenblum, “Only the Dead” by Jack Carr and “The Senator’s Wife” by Liv Constantine.

•Kids Golden books: “Taylor Swift,” “Julie Andrews” and “Dolly Parton.”

Ongoing weekly activities at all branches include Saturday chess and LEGO groups. Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Did you know that all Texas County Libraries have fishing poles to loan out? This is courtesy of the Missouri Department of Conservation. As the warmer weather approaches, stop into your local branch and grab one for a day of relaxing fishing.

Please be sure to visit the library website and our Facebook page for dates and activities happening at all Texas County branches.

We provide several services such as copies, faxes, scanning, wi-fi and computers for adults and kids. Library cards are free; you just need to show your ID and proof of your address.

Louise Beasley is director of the Texas County Library system. She can be reached by phone at 417-967-2258 or by email at Texascountylibrary@gmail.com. More information about the four county library branches is available online at texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us.