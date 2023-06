This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Summersville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7222 will host a free meal for local veterans and families from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, July 1.

It is located at 772 Highway 106.

Additionally, there will be a veteran service office attending to answer any questions and assist veterans and their families with any VA paperwork they need to file, said Commander Ronald Yarber.