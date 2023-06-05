This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The 17th annual TCMH Healthcare Foundation golf tournament is Saturday at the Houston Municipal Golf Course.

Prizes will be awarded in four flights with three places in each. The number of entrants in the tournament will determine prizes and flights.

There will be many prizes awarded, including longest putt, longest drive and a “Vegas Par-3” competition.

According to Jeff Gettys, president of the TCMH Healthcare Foundation, the funds generated by the golf tournament will support scholarships for healthcare-related occupations and provide resources for capital projects.

Simmons Bank is the presenting sponsor.

The TCMH Healthcare Foundation is a non-profit organization with a mission to ensure quality healthcare services for children, women and men at Texas County Memorial Hospital. Funding for the foundation comes from community members, groups, businesses, grateful patients and their families that value healthcare in the area. A board of community leaders from across the county directs the TCMH Healthcare Foundation and the funds held by it.