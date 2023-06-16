TCMH Healthcare Foundation hosted its 17th Annual TCMH Charitable Golf Tournament sponsored by Simmons Bank on Saturday, June 10, at the Houston Municipal Golf Course. With a full bracket of 36 teams participating, the Foundation raised an unprecedented $23,683.65, beating the previous record set just last year.



“This is the third consecutive year that we’ve shattered our all-time fundraising record,” Jeff Gettys, president of the TCMH Healthcare Foundation, said. “Our success is a testament to the incredible generosity of our community and our shared commitment to quality healthcare.”



The tournament featured an exciting 18-hole two-person scramble, divided into four flights. Winners were announced across the Championship Flight, A-Flight, B-Flight and C-Flight. Cash prizes were awarded to the top three teams in each category.

Jody Jarrett, Houston Elementary School principal, left; and Justin Shelby, State Farm Insurance, right. SUBMITTED PHOTO Stace Holland, TCMH chief executive officer, left; and Jeff Gettys, TCMH Healthcare Foundation director. SUBMITTED PHOTO James Huff, Simmons Bank branch president. SUBMITTED PHOTO



Winners of the Simmons Bank Championship Flight were Dr. Steve Hawkins and Gary York. Darren Petrus and Scott Kelly claimed second place, while the duo of Jackie Smith and Lee Smith secured third place.



The A-Flight, sponsored by West Plains Bank & Trust, saw Stace Holland and Colton Holland clinch the first position. Preston Wade and Logan Cantrell finish in second place, and Danny Bandy and Alan Johnson finish third.



David Cox and Jennie Cox won the Town & Country Bank sponsored B-Flight, followed by David Snodgrass and Jeff Butler in second place and Doug Jones and Donna Jones in third.



In the C-Flight, sponsored by Justin Shelby State Farm, Kevin Crowley and Bill Crowley secured first place. Justin Burks and Ben Denbow clinched second, and James Huff and David Hood finished third.



Additional contests around the course added an extra level of excitement. David Hood and Jackie Smith came out on top in the “Closest to the Pin” competition at Hole #3. Colton Holland landed within an inch of the pin in the Online Metal Supply’s “Big Advantage Hole”, while Alan Keeling and Jackie Smith claimed victory in the “Longest Putt” contest at Hole #6. Jasper Warren won the Piney River Ford “Vegas Par-3”, and the “Longest Drive Competition” at Hole #9 saw Dr. Steve Hawkins and Jackie Smith drive the farthest.



“Our corporate underwriters, Town & Country Bank, Justin Shelby State Farm, West Plains Bank & Trust and Dynamic Construction Systems were instrumental in this year’s success,” Gettys stated. “We’re also grateful to the numerous local businesses and individual sponsors who made this event possible.”



Proceeds from the tournament will provide scholarships for healthcare-related occupations and resources for capital projects. The TCMH Healthcare Foundation is a non-profit organization that aims to ensure quality healthcare services at Texas County Memorial Hospital.



“We remain committed to our mission of ensuring quality healthcare services for all our

community members,” Gettys said. “Thanks to the continued support of our donors and participants, we look forward to hosting another record-breaking tournament in 2024.”