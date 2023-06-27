This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

A heat advisory has been issued Wednesday to Friday for Texas County by the National Weather Service in Springfield.

High temperatures are expected to be in the middle-90s to 105 and overnight lows only cooling into the middle to upper 70s.

The heat index will be 105 to 110 on Wednesday through Friday.

The hottest day likely will be Thursday with high temperatures of 100-105 and heat index values of 105-110.