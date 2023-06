The players on the 2023 Houston High School baseball team have been named to the Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 3 All-State list.

Senior Garyn Hall made the First Team as an infielder, while junior Aiden Kelly was named to the Second Team as an outfielder and senior Ryan Wolf received Honorable Mention as a catcher.

The complete lists of All-State players in all classes can be found online at ozarkssportszone.com.