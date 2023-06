A Hartshorn man was hurt Thursday when his truck struck a building north of Summersville.

Tpr. J.J. Smith of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said a westbound 2020 Ford F-150 driven by Arthur K. Lozano, 61, struck the building on private property about five miles north of Summersville off Highway K.

Lozano, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston with moderate injuries.

The truck had moderate damage.